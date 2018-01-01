Shy Mr Baahubali poses for a cover and we can’t stop swooning over Prabhas. See photos

Prabhas is on the cover of a men’s magazine and the shy actor looks dapper. Prabhas shared the cover on his Facebook page and wished his fans a Happy New Year. The actor, who is usually reserved when it comes to media interactions, is seen posing wearing a pinstripe suit.

Prabhas took the nation by storm when Baahubali 2 released, and has since become one of the favourite stars across the country. The latest magazine cover, shared on New Year’s eve, went viral on social media. After the release of Baahubali 2, the actor has been away from the spotlight as he was busy preparing for his upcoming film Saaho.

He is currently in Abu Dhabi shooting for the film which has Shraddha Kapoor playing the lead role. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff and Arun Vijay in pivotal roles. The team had shot in Hyderabad recently, where Prabhas and Shraddha even bonded over food and language.

Speaking about his costar and her role in the film, Prabhas had told PTI, “I have never worked with a Bollywood actor before and she is the best choice for the role. We are very lucky to have her on board. Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story. It is one of the most important characters in the film. She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character.

