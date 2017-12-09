Simbu composed Sakka Podu Podu Raja album in just a week: Santhanam

Actor Santhanam has known Simbu for a long time. In fact, it is believed that Simbu was instrumental in launching the career of Santhanam, but the former doesn’t like to take credit for the same. At the recently concluded audio launch of Sakka Podu Podu Raja, Simbu said: “I accepted this project for Santhanam. People say I introduced him but the truth is I just identified his talent and wanted to take it to people.” The film marks the debut of Simbu as a composer and Santhanam is all praise for his work, amidst industry grapevine that Simbu is no longer serious about anything he does in life.

Talking to Times of India, Santhanam said: “We had initially approached Harris Jayaraj, but since he was busy at that time, he couldn’t take it up. That is when VTV Ganesh suggested that it would be great if Simbu composed the music for the film. When we spoke to Simbu, he said that he needed time to think about it. About a week later, he called up to say that he will do the film because the script was commercial. This was during last December, and I was shooting for Selvaraghavan’s Mannavan Vanthanadi at the time. I was overjoyed. He took just a week to compose the five songs we needed. In fact, he completely took charge of the music, and worked hard to ensure that both the songs and the re-recording came out good.”

On his decision to turn music composer, Simbu said at the audio launch. “I’m musically inclined; grew up listening to music from a very young age. My dad happens to be a music director and I have to thank him first for inspiring me. Then, there’s Ilayaraja sir and Michael Jackson who have had great influence on me. I also need to thank Yuvan Shankar Raja without whom I wouldn’t have become a music director. I also have to thank Anirudh Ravichander and Premgi Amaran.” Sakka Podu Podu Raja is gearing up for release on December 22.

