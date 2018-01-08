Simran thrilled about playing a negative role in Sivakarthikeyan’s next film

Last seen in a brief role in Vishal’s Thupparivaalan, actress Simran has two interesting projects in her kitty and these include a yet-untitled film with Sivakarthikeyan and Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram. In her recent interview to English Daily DT Next, she said she has interesting characters in both the projects, especially in Sivakarthikeyan’s film as she plays a negative role. “I’m playing a negative character in this one, and it’s something very unique. It’s like another feather in my cap. The film is set against a village backdrop and it’s full on entertainment.”

Talking about Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram, Simran said she’s happy to share screen space with actors like Vikram, Sarath Kumar, Radikaa and Parthiepan. Despite the presence of so many actors, she said each one of them has very interesting contribution to make to the film. In the film, Vikram plays a suave spy who is on the run for revenge. The project, slated to hit the screens later this year, marks the first time collaboration of Vikram and Gautham.

Happy about the different roles being offered to her, Simran said that audiences will see her in a variety of roles from now on. After being leading lady for over a decade, Simran is giving it all to make her second stint in films memorable.

