Singam franchise cinematographer Priyan dies, he was 53

Well-known Tamil cinematographer Priyan, most popular for working in Suriya’s Singam franchise apart from many other films, breathed his last on Thursday due to a sudden cardiac arrest at his residence in Chennai. He was 53-years-old. Priyan was best known for his collaboration with director Hari and had recently commenced work on Saamy Square, the sequel to 2003 Vikram-starrer Hari. Priyan and Hari had worked together in 13 films and Saamy Square was their 14th outing.

Born as Nagendran in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, Priyan began his career as one of the assistants in the camera unit of actor-producer K. Balaji, who later introduced him to filmmaker Balu Mahendra, and worked in his films such as Moondram Pirai, Sadma and Yathra. He had also worked in the cinematography teams of Tamil films such as Mani Ratnam’s Pagal Nilavu and Nayakan. In 1995, he made his debut as cinematographer with K.S Adhiyaman’s 1995 Tamil film Thota Chinungi. Some of Priyan’s popular films include Thenali, Vallavan, Velayudham and Poojai.

Upon learning about Priyan’s sudden demise, condolences have started pouring from members of the film fraternity. Actor Keerthy Suresh who had begun work on Saamy Square with the DOP tweeted, “Heartbroken to know the demise of Priyan sir DOP! Can’t express my grief in words. May your soul RIP. Strength and power to his family.”

