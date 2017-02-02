 Singer accuses music director of physical exploitation, files complaint | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Singer accuses music director of physical exploitation, files complaint

regional movies Updated: Feb 03, 2017 00:28 IST
PTI
PTI
Bhubaneswar
physical exploitation

Police has been examining the allegations after a woman singer on Thursday lodged a complaint in Bhubaneswar accusing a music director of physical exploitation on false promise of marriage.

A woman singer on Thursday lodged a complaint at the Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar accusing a music director of physical exploitation on false promise of marriage.

“We have received a complaint from the female singer. The police has been examining the allegations and will register a case if prima facie any ground is found,” DCP Satyabrat Bhoi told reporters.

The woman lodged the complaint against Dipu Dashmohapatra, a music director and alleged she was physically exploited with assurance of marriage.

Dashmohapatra, however, rejected all allegations made by the female singer.

“I am married and never had any such relation with the female singer as alleged,” Dashmohapatra said.

