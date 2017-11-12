Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara wrap up shoot for Velaikkaran. See photo

Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara have wrapped up the shoot for their upcoming film, Velaikkaran. RJ Balaji posted a picture from the sets of the film on Sunday and captioned it, “And that’s a wrap for us in #Velaikkaran!”

The movie, slated for a Christmas release, also stars Fahadh Faasil marking his debut in Tamil. The actor reportedly plays Siva Karthikeyan’s friend. Written and directed by Mohan Raja, this film is expected to talk about social issues.

The team recently shot a song in Ajmer, and pictures from the sets, and of the team visiting Ajmer Dargah went viral online. The second single from the film, composed by Anirudh Ravichander released to a good reception from fans. The film will also stars Sneha, Prakash Raj, Rohini and RJ Balaji in pivotal roles.

This is the first time that Siva Karthikeyan and Nayanthara will be seen together onscreen. The film is produced by 24 AM Studios and was expected to release for Ayudha Puja. However, the makers released a statement announcing a delay in production and the film’s release.

In the meanwhile, Nayanthara’s Aramm has received positive response from audience and critics for her performance. She plays the role of an honest district collector who is out to help a village that suffers due to water scarcity. Directed by Gopi Nainar, the movie released on November 10.

Follow @htshowbiz for more