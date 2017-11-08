Smita Gondkar’s need for speed

We all know of actor Smita Gondkar’s passion for riding and her love for bike stunts. Taking this passion a step further, Smita will be participating in a Formula 4 segment race to be held in Delhi this month. Speaking to HT Café, she reveals, “I had got a call from one of the team owners six months ago. At that time, I was shooting and couldn’t commit to the sport immediately. However, I just couldn’t stop thinking about the thrill of racing. So, once I completed my schedules for this year, I headed straight to test and see whether I will be able to grasp the art of track racing.”

After a proper training programme in Coimbatore, Smita finally received a licence and go ahead to participate in the race. “Luckily, I pick up technical things pretty quickly. I won’t say this is an easy sport, but yes my passion for speed and wheels did prove to be an advantage. I am currently working on reducing five to six seconds of my driving time. Time is a major factor in these sports,” says the Love Betting actor.

Talking about the track experience, she shares that racing is an expensive sport and it doesn’t really give back anything. The actor would eventually like to have an all girls team. “It is an extremely calculative sport and you cannot mess around. Plus, the rules are pretty strict and safety measures are advanced.”