Sonalee to continue her experimental phase in the New Year

Back from her solo trip to the UK, Sonalee Kulkarni is glad that she experimented with her travelling plans in 2017 and has ticked off countries such as Australia, Singapore, Dubai and the UK off her list. The Tula Kalnnaar Nahi actor hopes that she is able to continue her experimental phase in the New Year too. “The past year has been quite a learning experience in terms of work and on a personal level too. I did try to make different films with different people. I attempted to get out of the mould and give something new to the audience. Fortunately, the audience accepted the change,” says Sonalee, who will next share screen space with Amruta Subhash in an untitled Marathi film.

Venturing out of one’s comfort zone is never easy and Sonalee admits that it was high time she did. “I explored many places this year and did all of it alone. It was a year of solo trips and I am glad I did it. It is an experience that teaches you a lot. With so much of scrutiny, comfort and protective people around me all the time, I had to find a way to explore. I am glad travelling helped me,” she says

Talking about how the Marathi film industry fared this year, she says, “We (the Marathi film industry) had a year that saw a variety of movies, with lots of new talent coming up. It was a different and unpredictable year, and I wish more films had done well. Hopefully, 2018 turns out to be fruitful.”

Sonalee shares that resolutions for New Year have become like rituals and she too has one every year too. She “hopes she prioritises her health and concentrates on staying fit throughout the next year.”