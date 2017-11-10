Soundarya Rajinikanth shares son’s pic, recalls Rajinikanth’s cult classic Baasha

In the Tamil classic Baasha, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth plays a happy-go-lucky auto driver with a dreaded past, which comes out when he confronts his father-in-law, who is a criminal. The film, which also starred Nagma, went on to become a blockbuster and cemented Rajinikanth’s super stardom.

Looks like his grandson understands that instinctively and has an “auto” connect with his famous grandfather!

Producer-director Soundarya Rajinikanth shared a picture of her son playing with a toy auto, even as there are other autos parked close by. She captioned it: “Naan auto kaaran ... auto kaaran !!! #JustLikeThatha (I am an auto guy. #JustLikeGrandfather)”. Soundarya is referring to the song -- Naan Autokaaran Autokaaran -- from the film. Thatha, for the uninitiated, is grandfather in Tamil.

Soundarya Rajinikanth is currently riding a crest, having delivered a hit, VIP 2, which starred her brother-in-law Dhanush and Bollywood diva on a comeback trail, Kajol. The film, a sequel of the hit 2014 film VIP, is the story of the clash between a jobless graduate and a powerful corporate woman.

Meanwhile, her father Rajinikanth, can’t be busier. He has two mega releases in the pipeline -- Pa Ranjith’s Kaala, where he plays a Mumbai don championing the cause of oppressed Tamils; and Shankar’s 2.0, where he reprises his role as the scientist Dr Vaseegaran and the robot, Chitti. The latter also marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Also, on the anvil is Rajinikanth’s announcement about his political debut, which he is expected to talk about on his birthday (December 12).

