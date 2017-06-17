Spyder: Second teaser of the spy thriller to be out on Mahesh Babu’s birthday

The makers of Mahesh Babu’s Spyder, which is inching close to completion, are planning on unveiling the second teaser of the film on a very special occasion. Reliable sources have confirmed that an action-packed one-minute teaser is most likely to be released on August 9, to coincide with Mahesh Babu’s birthday. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, it has been learnt that the plan has been made and Mahesh’s fans are definitely in for a surprise. In the first teaser, which was received very well, we see a hi-tech spider crawling up Mahesh Babu’s body and as it reaches his shoulder, he turns and shushes it.

Spyder, a spy-thriller being directed by AR Murugadoss, has been confirmed to hit the screens worldwide on September 30 to coincide with Dussehra. The makers are currently filming the high-octane action-based climax sequence in Chennai. In the film, Mahesh plays an intelligence bureau officer and he has apparently performed stunts sans body doubles. The film’s production designer Rupin Suchak had said that Mahesh didn’t hesitate to shoot a particular action sequence which even the stunt doubles were quite apprehensive about.

The film, which is being made on a budget of over Rs 100 crore, also stars Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah in important roles. Harris Jayaraj is composing the music. Spyder marks the first time collaboration of Murugadoss and Mahesh Babu. The film, according to reliable sources, will be based on bio-terrorism.

