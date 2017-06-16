Sridevi’s daughter Khushi not making acting debut with Nagarjuna’s son

Nagarjuna’s younger son Akhil, whose debut film went without a trace, has finally commenced work on his second Telugu film. It’s after a long break that Akhil has started work on this project, being directed by Vikram Kumar, best known for films such as 13 B, Manam and 24. Apparently, rumours are doing the rounds that Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will be making her acting debut with this project. However, the makers of the film have denied the reports and have also added that they are yet to finalise the leading lady.

“Khushi is not part of the project. We are in talks with a few actresses but we are yet to finalise anyone yet. Director Vikram is very particular that he needs someone who has the looks and can also perform,” a source from the film’s unit told HT. One of the major challenges for the makers is to find a young pair for Akhil, who is just 23-year-old. With most leading heroines being much older than him, it’s very likely that the makers are going for a newcomer.

Nagarjuna is bankrolling the project and he is also closely overseeing the project to ensure everything goes as planned. Apparently, the film was to go on the floors much earlier but Nagarjuna was unhappy with some portion of the script and had it rewritten by Vikram.

