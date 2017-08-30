SS Rajamouli raves about Arjun Reddy, heaps praise on Vijay Devarakonda

The world is going gaga over Sandeep Reddy directorial Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Devarakonda as an alcoholic medical student. The latest to join in on the chorus is Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.

The Makhkhi director, who saw the film on Tuesday, took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the film. He noted how the film had excelled in all departments of filmmaking. He, however, reserved a special word for lead actor Vijay who he said “simply lived it”.

Rajamouli wrote: “Just saw Arjun Reddy. Though love stories are not my cup of tea, can’t but appreciate the film. Top notch performance by Vijay Devarakonda.”

One may find it humorous how he acknowledged that ‘love stories’ weren’t his preferred genre.

Rajamouli went on to add how the lead actor Shalini Pandey and the rest of the cast pitched in to make the story look natural.

He said: “He just lived it. Not just him, Shalini, the friends, everyone were so good and natural. Very good background score and fine photography.”

Ever a director, Rajamouli was quick to notice that much of the credit for the film went to Sandeep Reddy Vanga for its well-written dialogues.

Rajamouli went on, “Very well written dialogues. Full credit to the Director Sandeep Vanga, who handled his cast and crew like a pro.”

He ended it by extending his good wishes to the entire team for its success. He said: “Heartiest congratulations to the team for the blockbuster success..:)”

Actor Rana Daggubati too took to Twitter and had nice things to say about the film. He wrote: #VijayDevarakonda is just Outstanding!! Stands on top with his performance!! Well done brother!! Keep doing such great work!! #ArjunReddy.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu called it the most original film she had seen in a long time. She said, “#ArjunReddy is the most original film I have watched in a long time . The golden days of TFI are upon us . Team #ArjunReddy OUTSTANDING!!”

Arjun Reddy has done wonders at the box office. Releasing on the same day as the big budget film Vivegam, it did exceedingly well. In fact, in the US the film surpassed Vivegam by a big margin. Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday: Telugu film #ArjunReddy has a ROCKING weekend in USA... Nears $ 1 mn... Weekend total [incl previews]: $ 954,677 [? 6.10 cr]. @Rentrak.

Prior to its release last week, the film, which features a lip lock between the lead actors, was dragged into a needless controversy. Many groups including some women’s organisations, protested against it, calling it obscene.

In the film’s defence, Vijay said he couldn’t understand why a lip-lock was being called vulgar.

“When people watch the film, they would understand the purpose behind the scene. He kisses her out of love and passion. I don’t understand what’s vulgar about kissing when in a relationship. It’s not like we have shot the lip-lock sequence in poor taste,” he said.

The film features Vijay as a medical surgeon and it also stars Shalini Pandey, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop and Gopinath Bhat.

