SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 to release in China this September

After taking the Indian box-office by storm, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2 is gearing up for wide release in China, where it will be released via E Star Films, the company which also distributed Aamir Khan’s Dangal. In his latest interview Forbes magazine, Allen Liu, CEO of E Star Films confirmed that Baahubali 2 will hit the screens in China in September and that they are planning release on a very big scale. To come out in as many as 4000 screens, Liu also confirmed that the entire cast of the film will come to promote the film closer to its release date.

On Friday, the film completed its 50th day of theatrical run in India in over 1000 screens. It’s the first Indian film to breach into the Rs 1500 crore club, crushing all records across the length and breadth of the globe. In Tamil Nadu, the film has officially joined the Rs 150 crore club, becoming the first film to achieve the rare feat, even surpassing superstar Rajinikanth’s Enthiran, which registered the record seven years ago. According to trusted trade pundits, it took second part in the Baahubali franchise 16 days to breach into the Rs 100 crore club in Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, the film minted around Rs 70 crore and is still behind the record set by Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan. Having broken the records of Bollywood biggies such as Sultan and Dangal to become the biggest Indian grosser, there’s no record left to be broken by the film and it’s a moment of pride for every south Indian.

A story about two warring brothers battling for the ownership of an ancient kingdom, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati played the male protagonists. The features elaborate fight sequences and computer graphics including rampaging elephants and a bull stampede which have left both audiences and critics alike in awe. Shot in Telugu and Tamil, the film was dubbed into Hindi and Malayalam. Interestingly, all the four versions of the film did exceptionally good business at the ticket window.

Follow @htshowbiz for more