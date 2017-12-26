Sudeep all set for Hollywood debut; to play an army officer in this sci-fi film

Kannada superstar Sudeep, who has made his presence felt in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu industries, will be finally making his Hollywood debut in upcoming sci-fi film Risen, to be directed by Australian filmmaker Eddie Arya. In the project, Sudeep will be seen playing an army officer and he’s expected join the sets from February 2018 in New York. In October this year, Eddie was in India to complete the paperwork and a photoshoot was conducted to finalise Sudeep’s look.

“All the formalities are completed. Sudeep will start shooting from February next year and he’s really excited. It’s an action-packed role and audiences will get to see Sudeep in some high-octane, futuristic action scenes. In the first narration, Sudeep gave his nod and he’s eagerly looking forward to start shooting as he’s really excited about the project,” a source close to Sudeep told Hindustan Times, and added that the film will be based on the Chelyabinsk meteorite explosion. “It’s partly based on the meteor that exploded in air burst over Chelyabinsk oblast, Russia. The explosion seriously injured over 1000 people and nearly 7000 buildings were damaged by the impact. The aftermath of this incident and the subsequent rescue operations forms the crux of the story.” Eddie, known for films such as The Navigator and The System, was on the lookout for an Indian actor when he was introduced to Sudeep’s work by one of his assistants. In one brief meeting, things were finalised and Sudeep came on board.

Meanwhile, Sudeep is busy with a handful of Kannada projects. He also has Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in his kitty. Currently hosting the fifth season of Kannada version of Bigg Boss, he is also expected to join hands with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for a period Hindi project.

