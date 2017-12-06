Sun Pictures officially announce Thalapathy 62, project gains more momentum

Sun Pictures, best known for bankrolling superstar Rajinikanth’s Enthiran, on Tuesday officially announced their comeback with Vijay’s next, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 62. The project marks the third time collaboration of Vijay and AR Murugadoss, known for delivering blockbusters such as Thuppakki and Kaththi. Via their Twitter handle, Sun Pictures confirmed their association with the project. Actor Vijay’s fans have been on cloud nine ever since the announcement. The project is expected to be made on a lavish budget.

The genre of the project remains a mystery and it needs to be seen whether it will be another action entertainer along the lines of Murugadoss’s previous outing with Vijay. It is also rumoured that the film is being planned as next year’s Diwali release as Thuppakki and Kaththi both released for the festive occasion and turned out to be highly successful. According to industry grapevine, Keerthy Suresh is under consideration for the role of leading lady.

Following the debacle of Spyder, Murugadoss is under tremendous pressure to deliver a blockbuster with Thalapathy 62. He is currently busy locking the final version of the script and is set to commence the principal shoot from January 2018. It is also being rumoured that AR Rahman, after working with Vijay in Mersal, might be roped in again for this project. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the same. On the technical front, editor Sreekar Prasad has been brought on board while Girish Gangadharan will crank the camera.

