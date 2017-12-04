Sunny Leone on her Telugu debut film: I am sure my image will change completely
Sunny Leone, who will be seen for the first time in a Telugu movie and she is very positive about it.regional movies Updated: Dec 04, 2017 12:53 IST
Sunny Leone is excited about featuring in action sequences in a period war film in Telugu. The actor has been signed up for a movie to be directed by V.C. Vadivudaiyan. Ponse Stephen is producing the film. The yet untitled film will be “based on the culture of south India”, read a statement.
For this project, she is all geared up to learn sword fighting, horse riding and other stunt-related arts. For this purpose, a special trainer from Andhra Pradesh will fly to Mumbai and teach Sunny all these arts.
So excited to be part of it!!@steevescorner@vcvadivudaiyan@pnavdeep26 @SureshChandraa@stephen_1818 pic.twitter.com/hQsI54mk7l— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) December 3, 2017
Sunny has given a call sheet of 150 days, and around 70 minutes of the movie is said to be computer generated imagery-driven. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.
“After this movie, I am sure my image will change completely. I have always liked doing action sequences. I was waiting for a script like this only for years. I started preparing for this movie from the minute director V.C. Vadivudayan narrated me the script.
“I have a special love towards south India, so I am very happy to do a straight Telugu movie. I have a lot of my fans in south India, especially Andra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.”
The shoot will start from February.
