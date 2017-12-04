 Sunny Leone on her Telugu debut film: I am sure my image will change completely | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Sunny Leone on her Telugu debut film: I am sure my image will change completely

Sunny Leone, who will be seen for the first time in a Telugu movie and she is very positive about it.

regional movies Updated: Dec 04, 2017 12:53 IST
Sunny Leone during a promotional event for her upcoming movie Tera Intezaar in New Delhi.
Sunny Leone is excited about featuring in action sequences in a period war film in Telugu. The actor has been signed up for a movie to be directed by V.C. Vadivudaiyan. Ponse Stephen is producing the film. The yet untitled film will be “based on the culture of south India”, read a statement.

For this project, she is all geared up to learn sword fighting, horse riding and other stunt-related arts. For this purpose, a special trainer from Andhra Pradesh will fly to Mumbai and teach Sunny all these arts.

Sunny has given a call sheet of 150 days, and around 70 minutes of the movie is said to be computer generated imagery-driven. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

“After this movie, I am sure my image will change completely. I have always liked doing action sequences. I was waiting for a script like this only for years. I started preparing for this movie from the minute director V.C. Vadivudayan narrated me the script.

“I have a special love towards south India, so I am very happy to do a straight Telugu movie. I have a lot of my fans in south India, especially Andra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.”

The shoot will start from February.

