Super Deluxe: Samantha Akkineni teases with a butcher knife in new teaser, watch it here

National award-winning director Thiagarajan Kumararaja, who made the path breaking Aaranya Kaandam, is ready with his next outing, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni and Fahadh Faasil starrer Super Deluxe. While Vijay is rumoured to be playing a transgender in the film, Samantha’s role for long was kept a secret. On Wednesday evening, the makers teased with a glimpse of her character via a teaser. Going by the visuals of the video, which features Samantha with a butcher knife aiming to sever the head of a man; it could easily be the most exciting role of her career.

Samantha plays a character called Vaembu, and she’s said to feature in a totally de-glam avatar in the film. Not long ago, in a tweet, Kumararaja introduced Vijay Sethupathi’s character as Shilpa and he was seen wearing a red sari and sporting shades. The film has well-known directors such as Mysskin, Nalan Kumarasamy and Neelan Shankar as co-writers. It’s the first time in Kollywood that four directors have joined hands for a project and it’ll be really interesting to see what will come out of this collaboration. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan in a pivotal role. Mysskin will also be seen playing an extended cameo.

The film has been on the floors for a while now. It’s yet unknown whether the entire shooting has been wrapped up. If everything goes as planned, the film should hit the screens later this year. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in compose the music while PS Vinod and Nirav Shah are cranking the camera.

