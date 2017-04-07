Surabhi on winning National Award for Minnaminungu: I never expected this

Surabhi, who was named the best actress in the National Film Awards for Minnaminungu, said she is elated to be recognised for the prestigious honour.

She is the fifth female actor to win National Award in Malayalam after Sarada, Monisha, Sobhana and Meera Jasmine.

“I never expected this award... I expected only a jury mention... I am extremely happy...I was stunned for some time when heard about the news...,” Surabhi, who is in Muscat as part of a programme, said.

The actor, who did minor roles in around 20 movies and appeared in tele-serials, also bagged a special jury mention for her performance in the recently announced State Film Awards and Film Critics Award.

Jury Chairman Priyadarshan said Surabhi showcased “brilliant” performance which is why recognition came her way.

“Her performance looked as if she was an experienced actress. Other jury members thought she was an established, seasoned actress. Surabhi carried the entire movie on her shoulders,” he said.

Surabhi is more popular among television audience because of her character, Paathu, who speaks colloquial north Kerala slang in the TV show titled M80 Moosa.

Meera Jasmine was the last Malayalam actor to win the best actress National Award in 2004 for her performance in Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam.

Meanwhile, Dileesh Pothan, whose debut directorial venture Maheshinte Prathikaram won the Best Malayalam Film title award, said the national honour increases his responsibility as a filmmaker.

“This award is a great recognition for me and my film. It’s an encouragement... award brings in more responsibility,” he said.

