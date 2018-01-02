Suriya 36 starts rolling; makers confirm Diwali 2018 release

Suriya and filmmaker Selvaraghavan have joined hands for a new project which has been tentatively titled Suriya 36. On Monday, the project was officially launched with a pooja and the principal shooting will begin very soon, according to sources from the film’s unit. The film marks the first-time collaboration of Suriya and Selvaraghavan, who have for long desired to work together but things never fell in place. The makers once again on Monday confirmed that the film will hit the screens during Diwali 2018 and might take Ajith’s Viswasam head on at the box-office.

Happy new year friends 😍😍

Excited to share that we have started working on #Suriya36 with a grand pooja this morning. Privileged to have been blessed by legendary Sivakumar Sir.

#S36Diwali2018 we will give our best! @Suriya_offl @prabhu_sr @DreamWarriorpic pic.twitter.com/uEmJFMdf9c — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) January 1, 2018

A thrilled Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to share his excitement on the commencement of the project. “Excited to share that we have started working on Suriya 36 with a grand pooja this morning. Privileged to have been blessed by legendary Sivakumar sir.” While the genre of the film has been kept a secret, but on a few occasions last year, Selvaraghavan hinted that the film will require extensive research work. There are also rumours that the Kadhal Kondein filmmaker has revived and made slight changes to Kaan, his shelved project with Simbu, to suit Suriya’s image in this project. Even though the makers are yet to officially confirm these reports, sources close to the production house have verified the rumours. Kaan was launched last year and it was even shot briefly, before being dropped for reasons unknown. Simbu was rumoured to be playing a spy in the film, which also features Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role.

It has also been confirmed that Sai Pallavi has been roped in as the leading lady opposite Suriya. This means that the project, which was originally rumoured to star Rakul Preet Singh, only features one leading lady and that’ll be Pallavi. To be bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, the rest of the cast and crew of the project are yet to be finalised.

