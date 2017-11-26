Suriya and Jyothika visit the sets of Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni. See photos

Surya and Jyothika were spotted on the sets of Richie actor Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film Kayamkulam Kochunni. Director Rosshan Andrews had earlier worked with Jyothika on her comeback film 36 Vayathinile. They were welcomed by the cast and crew on sets of the period film. The team is shooting near Mangalore and Suriya also posed with his fans on the sets, who were there to see their favourite star. They were also seen interacting with the crew.

Kayamkulam Kochunni was a well-known highway man from the 19th century, who was based in Travancore. He is India’s version of Robin Hood, as he is said to have robbed the rich to help the poor. In the film, Nivin Pauly will play the titular role. This film will also mark the debut of Kannada film actor Priyanka Thimmesh in Malayalam industry.

See | Photos of Suriya and Jyothika from the sets of Kayamkulam Kochunni

This film will also star Sarath Kumar in a pivotal role. Produced by Gokulam Gopalan and written by Bobby-Sanjay, the film will be shot extensively in Kerala and Sri Lanka.

On the work front, Nivin is also working on Hey Jude, which marks the debut of Tamil actor Trisha. Nivin plays the role of Jude, while Trisha will portray Crystal. The first look of the film was received well by the audience. He will also be portraying NN Pillai in a biopic.

Nivin Pauly is also looking forward to the release of his first straight Tamil film titled Richie on December 8. The remake of Kannada film Ulidavaru Kandanthe also stars Shraddha Srinath and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The trailer was released on November 25 and had a million hits in 12 hours.

Follow @htshowbiz for more