Suriya’s new film S3 will hit the screens on Jan 26, 2017

After multiple postponements, it has finally been confirmed that Suriya’s Tamil actioner S3, the third part in the Singam franchise, will hit the screens worldwide on January 26, 2017.

The makers announced the release date via an official poster.

Directed by Hari, the film marks the return of Suriya as the iconic khaki-donning, righteous hero Durai Singam, who will be seen in a fresh avatar in the film.

Talking about the film, Suriya said: “The film doesn’t portray my character as an aggressive one-man army, he has emotions too. A real-life incident, which happened during the regime of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and NT Rama Rao in Tamil Nadu and Andhra, respectively, has been integrated into the script.”

Asked whether his character has changed with time, he said: “Right from the first part, the franchise was known for striking a balance between action and family drama. In S3, too, my character is not about bravery and physicality; it’s also about his family life.

The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Shruti Haasan and Anoop Thakur Singh, apart from a host of supporting actors.

Will the franchise end with S3?

“It depends on a lot of factors. For now, let’s concentrate on taking S3 to the audience and then let time decide the course of action,” he said.