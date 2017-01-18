 Suriya’s S3 has a new name, it’s now called C3 | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 18, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Suriya’s S3 has a new name, it’s now called C3

regional movies Updated: Jan 18, 2017 15:09 IST
IANS
IANS
Chennai
Highlight Story

Suriya in S3, the third part of Singam franchise, directed by Hari.

The makers of Suriya-starrer Tamil actioner S3, due for release on January 26 worldwide, on Tuesday said that the film’s title has been rechristened to C3.

The film is the third part in the popular Singam franchise.

In an official statement, it was conveyed that the film will be henceforth known as C3.

Read more

Industry grapevine is that the title has been changed so that the film can be exempted entertainment tax.

Directed by Hari, the film also stars Shruti Haasan, Anushka Shetty and Thakur Anoop Singh.

Suriya will return as the honest and righteous khaki-clad hero Durai Singam, and will fight crime on an international scale.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from regional-movies

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<