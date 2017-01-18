Suriya’s S3 has a new name, it’s now called C3

The makers of Suriya-starrer Tamil actioner S3, due for release on January 26 worldwide, on Tuesday said that the film’s title has been rechristened to C3.

The film is the third part in the popular Singam franchise.

In an official statement, it was conveyed that the film will be henceforth known as C3.

Industry grapevine is that the title has been changed so that the film can be exempted entertainment tax.

Directed by Hari, the film also stars Shruti Haasan, Anushka Shetty and Thakur Anoop Singh.

Suriya will return as the honest and righteous khaki-clad hero Durai Singam, and will fight crime on an international scale.

