Suriya’s SI3, third part of Singam franchise, postponed again

Actor Suriya’s Tamil actioner SI3, the third installment in the Singam franchise, which was slated for release on Thursday after being deferred multiple times, has been postponed again.

In a statement, the makers confirmed the postponement of the film.

“There is an unrest situation in the state and it is completely beyond our control. Releasing SI3 under such a distress situation will have a negative impact on the film collections and also on the reputation of the stakeholders. It will be very difficult to monetise and recoup the funds invested in the film under the current circumstances,” read the statement.

“Considering the sentiments of the Tamil people, prevailing situation in the state, for the general good of stakeholders and all the other vital factors, we regret to postpone the release,” it read.

Directed by Hari, the film also stars Shruti Haasan, Anushka Shetty and Thakur Anoop Singh.

The film marks the return of Suriya as khaki-donning hero Durai Singam, and he will fight crime on an international scale.

Following the film’s postponement, Tamil romantic-thriller Adhe Kangal has advanced its release to Thursday.

