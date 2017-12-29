Suriya’s Thaana Serntha Kootam audio to be out on January 3

The audio of Suriya’s Thaana Serntha Kootam, which marks his maiden collaboration with director Vignesh Shivan, will be released on January 3, its composer Anirudh Ravichander announced on Thursday evening. He took to Twitter and wrote: “TSK title song teaser on December 30. Full album on January 3. First time with Suriya and once again with Vignesh Shivan. He also shared a brand new poster from the film. Three songs so far have been released and undoubtedly Sodakku is the pick of the tracks.

Rumoured to be the remake of Akshay Kumar’s Special 26, TSK is a heist comedy featuring an ensemble cast of Karthik, Keerthy Suresh, Senthil and Baahubali fame Ramya Krishnan. Going by the first poster of the film, it can be assumed that audiences will get to see vintage Suriya in an avatar that’s very close to his real self. The makers have released four posters so far and all of them have been received very well, especially the second one being complimented for its creative touch. The second poster befits the title and does full justice to the film’s basic premise.

Suriya will be seen in two different looks in Thaana Serntha Kootam, in which he has tried his hands at comedy after a long time and this shift from regular action films might work in his favour. The film has been dubbed in Telugu as Gang, and is most likely to have a simultaneous release. Produced by Studio Green, the film is gearing up for grand Pongal 2018 release.

