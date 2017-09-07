Suriya’s two decades in film industry: The actor says he owes his life to fans

It’s been 20 years since Suriya made his acting debut and he’s had a great career so far, with his share of highs and lows. On September 6, 1997 Suriya’s debut film Nerukku Ner, directed by Vasanth and produced by Mani Ratnam released and there’s been no turning back for the reticent star who is known for being part of blockbusters such as Nanda, Mounam Pesiyidhe, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini, Varanam Aayiram, Singam, 7 am Arivu and 24 among others. He has even worked in the lone Hindi film Rakht Charitra, directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

On Wednesday, an emotional Suriya wrote on his Twitter page that he owes his career to his fans. “The last 20 years of my cinematic journey was about attaining the unachievable. Yet you made it all possible for me. Your applause motivated me to raise the bar, your thumbs down helped me to learn better, your support drove me to go beyond cinema (referring to his non-profit charitable organization Agaram foundation). Above all, your love kept this engine chugging. I owe you my life for the last 20 years of my travel and for the many more miles I need to make. Thanks one and all.

As part of his career, Suriya has also donned the producer’s hat and bankrolled projects such as Pasanga 2 and 36 Vayadhinile. He is currently shooting for Vignesh Shivan’s Thaana Serntha Kootam, which is rumoured to be the remake of Akshay Kumar’s Special 26. He also has a project with filmmaker Selvaragahvan next.

Follow @htshowbiz for more