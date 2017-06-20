Surviva from Ajith’s Vivegam is an instant chartbuster

The first single from Ajith’s Vivegam was released on Monday. Surviva, written and sung by Yogi B with additional vocals by Anirudh Ravichander, has taken the internet by storm. Released on music streaming portal Saavn, it was streamed 100,000 times in just an hour. It has streamed over 300,000 times over the last 12 hours and that’s a new record. According to rapper Yogi B, who has penned the lyrics, it suits the personality of Ajith, a star who, despite his long history of health issues, went on to become as popular as superstar Rajinikanth.

“The song has lyrics about the struggles a man has to face and how he survives it against all the odds. As Thala is a true survivor in this industry, I felt this song will be very apt for the script and as well as for him. Each one of us is a survivor in our own way - in that sense - all of us can relate to this song. When Anirudh sent me the song’s composition, I found it to be fresh. This song has been composed based on the latest trend, which is EDM-Hip-Hop. Anirudh is very updated about all the latest music genres,” Yogi B told Times of India.

The song is said to be the introduction number of the film. Yogi B says he isn’t sure where the song will be used in the film. “I really don’t know about it. I have not been given any extra information on the song. In fact, I didn’t know about the title of the film until it was announced. It is Ajith’s film and too much information will kill the suspense.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more