Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy starts rolling, Upasana says the film will mesmerize viewers

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s most awaited period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy went on the floors in Hyderabad earlier on Wednesday. The film will retell the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, to be played by Chiranjeevi. The principal shooting began at 7.30 am in Hyderabad’s popular aluminum factory and the first shot was canned on Chiranjeevi and a few supporting actors. The film is being produced on a lavish budget by Ram Charan, who had made his debut as a producer with Khaidi No 150, the comeback film of Chiranjeevi, earlier this year. Commenting on the commencement of the project, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana tweeted: “New beginning. Charan starts project 2 as producer. The power of the character Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and the enthusiasm of the team will mesmerize you.”

#newbeginning fr the #konidelafamily MrC ❤️starts project #2 as producer 🎥👌🏻😊. With Mamaya #MegaStarChiranjeevi 151 movie. The power of the character #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy & the enthusiasm of the team will def mesmerise u. 🎞 #RamCharan — Upasana Kamineni (@upasanakonidela) December 6, 2017

Being directed by Surender Reddy, the film features ensemble cast includes megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Jagapathi Babu among others. To play the titular role, Chiranjeevi is believed to have gone on a special diet to shed some kilos and look the part. “He went on a crash diet under the supervision of a Bombay-based trainer who was flown down and worked closely with Chiranjeevi sir for over a month. He shed some weight and also worked out to look fit,” a source told Hindustan Times.

There’s been tremendous buzz for the project ever since it was announced. However, the recent exit of AR Rahman caused the team a major setback. The double Oscar-winning composer opted out of the project, citing scheduling issues and the makers are yet to find a replacement. The industry grapevine is that composer SS Thaman, who had worked on the film’s motion poster, might be signed on to work on this prestigious. Well-known lensman Rathnavelu will crank the camera.

