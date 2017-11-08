 Tagaru teaser: Shivarajkumar’s movie is all about crime and punishment | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 08, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Tagaru teaser: Shivarajkumar’s movie is all about crime and punishment

Tagaru teaser: Shivarajkumar and director Duniya Soori work together after their 2013 film Kaddipudi.

regional movies Updated: Nov 08, 2017 17:29 IST
Priyanka Sundar
Tagaru teaser: Does Shivarajkumar play a cop in this gangster drama?
Tagaru teaser: Does Shivarajkumar play a cop in this gangster drama?

Shivarajkumar’s upcoming film Tagaru’s teaser was released on November 7. Directed by Duniya Soori, the gangster drama has a dark undertone and looks intense. As a gritty cop, Shivrajkumar doesn’t look in the mood to give the audience too many light moments.

The movie also features Bhavana Manvitha in pivotal roles. Dhananjay will play the antagonist. This is the second collaboration between the director and actor after the 2013 film, Kaddipudi, which received mixed reviews from the critics. However, it was hailed as a neo-noir experiment.

Other than Tagaru, Shivarajkumar also has two other projects, which is currently being filmed.The Villain directed by Prem and Mufti directed by Narthan. There is a lot of buzz around The Villain, especially because of the star cast. The film will see Kiccha Sudeep, Amy Jackson and Mithun Chakraborty playing important roles. The teaser launch happened to be a fun-filled event, which saw the presence of stars like Allu Sirish and Rakshit Shetty.

The highlight of the event was when the three stars took to stage to shake a leg to a popular track from Rakshit’s Ulidavaru Kandante. Allu Sirish tweeted, “It was honour to be a guest at #Tagaru teaser alongside Kannada superstars Puneet, Shivarajkumar & @rakshitshetty. Best part was shaking a leg with Shivanna on stage.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from regional movies
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Partnered Content
Recommended for you