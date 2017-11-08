Tagaru teaser: Shivarajkumar’s movie is all about crime and punishment

Shivarajkumar’s upcoming film Tagaru’s teaser was released on November 7. Directed by Duniya Soori, the gangster drama has a dark undertone and looks intense. As a gritty cop, Shivrajkumar doesn’t look in the mood to give the audience too many light moments.

The movie also features Bhavana Manvitha in pivotal roles. Dhananjay will play the antagonist. This is the second collaboration between the director and actor after the 2013 film, Kaddipudi, which received mixed reviews from the critics. However, it was hailed as a neo-noir experiment.

Other than Tagaru, Shivarajkumar also has two other projects, which is currently being filmed.The Villain directed by Prem and Mufti directed by Narthan. There is a lot of buzz around The Villain, especially because of the star cast. The film will see Kiccha Sudeep, Amy Jackson and Mithun Chakraborty playing important roles. The teaser launch happened to be a fun-filled event, which saw the presence of stars like Allu Sirish and Rakshit Shetty.

It was honour to be a guest at #Tagaru teaser alongside Kannada superstars Puneet, Shiva Rajkumar & @rakshitshetty. Best part was shaking a leg with Shivanna on stage. pic.twitter.com/mfroGVy65c — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) November 8, 2017

And here's the mandatory selfie! Clicked one with Appu anna at SIIMA 2016 & with now with Shivanna. :) pic.twitter.com/h2UUYgXXdY — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) November 8, 2017

The highlight of the event was when the three stars took to stage to shake a leg to a popular track from Rakshit’s Ulidavaru Kandante. Allu Sirish tweeted, “It was honour to be a guest at #Tagaru teaser alongside Kannada superstars Puneet, Shivarajkumar & @rakshitshetty. Best part was shaking a leg with Shivanna on stage.”

