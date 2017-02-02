Tamannaah’s excited about Baahubali 2, keen on seeing audience’s reaction

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is looking forward to the release of Baahubali 2 in April.

“I am very excited for Baahubali 2, which is coming out in April. The first part has already garnered so much interest, love and appreciation. I am looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction this time too,” the Himmatwala star said.

Read more

The Indian epic historical fiction film, directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Prabhas in the lead. The film is scheduled for worldwide release on April 28.

Tamannaah Bhatia seen here training for her film, Baahubali 2. (HT Photo)

Tamannaah spoke on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 here on Wednesday.

Talking about fashion, she said: “In Mumbai, we all sweat a lot in summer. So, the fabric that you wear is what really matters. I would say one should wear cotton and Indian fabrics which are suitable for this weather, and you will feel comfortable.

“However, if you really want to look smashing, then go for that dress you want to wear.”

For Tamannaah, fashion has become a part of life.

“I enjoy fashion now... It’s like waking up and living with it. I love to attend fashion shows,” the 27-year-old actress said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more