Tamannaah teams up with Kalyanram for a Telugu rom-com

Kalyanram is juggling multiple hats. Busy bankrolling his brother NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa, he is also gearing up for his next acting assignment. After the debacle of ISM, his last outing with Puri Jagannadh, he has pinned high hopes on his new project, a yet-untitled rom-com, to be directed by ad filmmaker turned director Jayendra, best known for helming Tamil-Telugu bilingual 180.

The makers had originally signed Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. For reasons unknown, she has been replaced by Tamannaah Bhatia.

With projects such as Sketch, the Tamil remake of Pellichoopulu, this is Tamannaah’s first Telugu film that she has signed since the release of Baahubali 2. She is expected to join the sets very soon. Pairing up with Kalyanram for the first time in her career, Tamannaah is excited about this project. Ace lensman PC Sreeram has been roped in to crank the camera.

