Tamil actor Jai to work with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Catherine Tresa and Raai Laxmi

Actor Jai will soon be working with not one, but three leading ladies -- Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Catherine Tresa and Raai Laxmi.

The untitled Tamil film will be directed by Suresh. The film is, apparently based on snakes and is quite like an older Tamil film called Neeya starring Kamal Haasan and Sripriya.

Speaking to Times of India, Suresh said, “The movie has Jai playing the lead. There are three heroines - Catherine Tresa, Raai Laxmi and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar. I will not reveal who plays Jai’s pair, but all the three of them have very important parts to play. As for Jai, he plays an IT guy. It is a movie based on snakes, just like 1979 movie Neeya that had Kamal Hassan and Sripriya in the lead. We wanted to try something new and that’s why we roped in these talented actors. We will begin shooting from January, depending on the dates of the actors. It’ll be shot in Chennai, Madurai and Challakudi in Kerala. It’ll have elements of love and thriller.”

Meanwhile, Jai has just finished working on a film called Balloon, in which he stars with his rumoured-girlfriend Anjali. It is a horror thriller, where Jai plays a person possessed with the ghost of a joker, out to avenge his death.

