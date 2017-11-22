Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan: Need to find solutions to movie financing

Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday expressed grief at the suicide of movie co-producer Ashok Kumar owing to usury pressure. In her tweet, Soundararajan said it is saddening to note the suicide of Kumar due to usury pressure.

She said steps should be taken to find a solution to the problems afflicting the movie industry. On Tuesday, Kumar -- nephew of actor-director Sasikumar -- committed suicide, leaving a note blaming the pressure brought on him by a loan shark who finances movie production.

According to police, Kumar had mentioned the name of Anbu Chezhian as the financier from whom he had borrowed money and had been paying interest on the loan for the past seven years. Kumar, in his note, had alleged that the financier had threatened his family members.

Tamil Film Producers Council President and actor Vishal in a statement urged the movie producers to stay united, work towards mutual welfare and put an end to financiers who harass film producers. Actor Jayam Ravi tweeted: “Another precious life succumbed to pressure. We must live to fight our battles. Condolences to Sasikumar sir and his family. RIP Ashok Kumar.”

Actor Ashok Selvan wrote: “Disturbed by the death of producer Ashok Kumar. Justice should be served. My heart goes to director Sasikumar and family.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more