Tamil star Ajith disowns fans who harass people online

Recently, Vijay’s fans targetted a Chennai-based journalist for expressing her opinion about one of his films and comparing the experience of watching Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal. Vijay had to intervene and apologise on behalf of his fans. Now, Ajith -who is gearing up for the release of Vivegam - has warned those people who claim to be his fans and harass people on social media.

In a statement, Ajith said, “There are a few unauthorized self-proclaimed individuals, groups and associations, passing off their personal views and opinions on social and political issues under the guise and likeness of our client, through the unauthorized use of our client’s name and image (sic).”

He further apologised for earlier victims of such behaviour of such self-proclaimed fans —“While it is important to identify such miscreants to be held accountable, our client unconditionally apologises for any hurt or harm that this may have caused knowingly or unknowingly (sic).”

This move by Ajith has surprised many of his own fans and his peers in the industry. While some call it a promotional move ahead of the release of his film Vivegam on August 24, others said it’s praiseworthy he took a stance against online abuse and backed freedom of speech.

