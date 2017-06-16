Teaser of Sekhar Kammula’s Fidaa starring Sai Pallavi to release on June 17

Sekhar Kammula’s Fidaa is one of the most-anticipated Telugu releases of this year. Best known for films such as Happy Days and Godavari, the 45-year-old filmmaker is awaiting a release after three years. His last outing was Nayanthara starrer Anamika, the Telugu remake of Vidya Balan’s Kahaani, which unfortunately tanked at the box-office. With the film gearing up for release this August, the makers have announced that they will unveil the film’s teaser on June 17. The film’s motion poster and first look were very well received and it was quite evident that the film will be a heartwarming love story.

Kammula is known for his clean films that have substantial roles for women and can be watched by all sections of the audience. Fidaa stars Varun Tej and Premam fame Sai Pallavi, and this happens to be her Telugu debut. She happens to be one of the biggest highlights of the film and Telugu audiences are eagerly waiting to see her shine on screen. The film has music by Mickey J Meyer and there will be high expectations from his work.

Produced by Dil Raju, it is believed that the film will feature Varun Tej in his most romantic avatar yet. Apparently, when he heard the script, he immediately jumped at the opportunity as he didn’t want to miss an offer to work with Kammula.

