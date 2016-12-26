Telugu actor Allu Arjun, wife Sneha name daughter Arha

Telugu film star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, who have been married for five years, have named their daughter Arha. The couple also has a two-year-old son named Ayaan.

On his Twitter page on Sunday, Arjun shared the name of his daughter.

“Our newly-arrived angel Allu Arha. Hindu meaning: Lord Shiva. Islamic meaning: calm and serene,” he wrote, and also shared a picture of his daughter.

Since the announcement, Allu Arha has been a trending topic on social media.

Our newly arrived angel Ꭿllυ Ꭿrhα. Hindu meaning : Lord Shiva . Islamic meaning : Calm& Serene. "AR" jun & Sne "HA" together ARHA #AlluArha pic.twitter.com/eD40TFhMgh — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 25, 2016

Arha was born earlier this year in November.

On the career front, Arjun is busy shooting for Telugu actioner Duvvada Jagannadham.