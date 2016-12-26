 Telugu actor Allu Arjun, wife Sneha name daughter Arha | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Telugu actor Allu Arjun, wife Sneha name daughter Arha

regional movies Updated: Dec 26, 2016 14:24 IST
IANS
Chennai
Allu Arjun’s daughter has been named Arha, which has a Hindu meaning as well as Islamic one. (AlluArjun/Facebook)

Telugu film star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, who have been married for five years, have named their daughter Arha. The couple also has a two-year-old son named Ayaan.

On his Twitter page on Sunday, Arjun shared the name of his daughter.

“Our newly-arrived angel Allu Arha. Hindu meaning: Lord Shiva. Islamic meaning: calm and serene,” he wrote, and also shared a picture of his daughter.

Since the announcement, Allu Arha has been a trending topic on social media.

Arha was born earlier this year in November.

On the career front, Arjun is busy shooting for Telugu actioner Duvvada Jagannadham.

