Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan invited to speak at Harvard

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, younger brother of Chiranjeevi, and Bollywood actor R Madhavan have been invited as guest speakers at the 14th edition of the India Conference at Harvard, one of the largest student-run conferences with a focus on India in the US.

The conference, scheduled for February 11 and 12, is hosted at the Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School by the graduate students of Harvard University.

The event will bring together business leaders, entertainment professionals, and many other leaders to engage in a conversation about India’s path to global leadership.

“The king of Tollywood and Jana Sena party, Pawan Kalyan will be speaking at India Conference 2017 at Harvard,” read a post on the Twitter handle of the India Conference 2017, on Monday.

The agenda of the conference and what Kalyan is planning to speak are not known yet, a report in Firstpost said.

2017 has proved to be successful for both brothers, Chiranjeevi and Pawan. Chiranjeevi’s comeback vehicle in 10 years, Khaidi No 150, has successfully released globally, picking up around Rs 47.7 crore worldwide as its opening day collection. In its opening weekend, the film grossed a whopping Rs 106 crore, reports IANS. The figure was shared by the representative of the film. And while Pawan’s last outing, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, failed at the box office, many see his invitation to Indian Conference 2017 giving a fillip to his political career.

“Really looking forward to having R Madhavan as a speaker at India Conference 2017,” the post read further.

Madhavan is excited and tweeted that he can’t wait to be part of the conference.

