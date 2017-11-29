Telugu box office: It’s going to be Nani’s MCA versus Akhil’s Hello on December 21

The makers of Nani and Sai Pallavi starrer Telugu romantic drama Middle Class Abbayi (MCA) have confirmed that the film will hit the screens on December 21. Putting all rumours to rest, the makers finalised the release with an official poster.

This means that the film will take Akhil Akkineni’s Hello head on at the box-office and it’s going to be a very interesting box-office battle. The teaser of MCA, which was released earlier this month, was very well received. Currently on a high with back-to-back blockbusters such as Nenu Local and Ninnu Kori, Nani hopes to score a hat-trick with MCA. The film also stars Bhumika Chawla in an important role. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the tunes and the title track Middle Class Abbayi is said to be one of the best songs of the album.

Meanwhile, actor Nagarjuna is going out of his way to promote to his son Akhil’s second film, Hello, which has already made quite an impact with its teaser. Directed by Manam and 24 fame Vikram Kumar, the film is said to feature high-octane action sequences. The box-office battle between MCA and Hello is going to be interesting because both the films are produced by two of the well-known producers from the industry.

And here it is! It’s HELLO time. Proudly presenting our teaser. Hope it was worth the wait. Cheers ! #HelloOnDec22 https://t.co/6ivsPhqzGG — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) November 16, 2017

While Dil Raju has bankrolled MCA and will be looking to have a wide release, Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios has produced Hello, and it’s rumoured to be the most expensive film to come out of the banner. As of now, MCA is riding on a better buzz thanks to the back-to-back success of Nani and the fact that the film also stars Sai Pallavi, who has become a crowd favourite after the runaway success of Fidaa.

