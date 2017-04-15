 Telugu remake of Dhanush’s Power Paandi to feature veteran actor Mohan Babu | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Telugu remake of Dhanush’s Power Paandi to feature veteran actor Mohan Babu

Well-known Telugu actor Mohan Babu will reprise the role of Raj Kiran in the Telugu remake of the recently released Tamil film Power Paandi. The film was actor Dhanush’s directorial debut as well.

Updated: Apr 15, 2017 14:45 IST
Karthik Kumar
Dhanush

Mohan Babu is a veteran Telugu actor known for his films such as Alludugaru, Assembly Rowdy and Major Chandrakanth.

Dhanush’s directorial debut Power Paandi, which has just released in cinemas, is already on the verge of being remade in Telugu with veteran actor Mohan Babu. Although the remake will take a few more months to go on the floors, we have learnt exclusively from reliable sources that work has already begun on the remake.

“After watching Power Paandi, Rajinikanth sir recommended it to his best friend Mohan Babu. He even thought that he would perfectly fit the bill if remade in Telugu. Rajinikanth arranged a special screening of the movie for Mohan Babu, who was mighty impressed with the film,” a source informed HT.

Subramaniam Siva will direct the remake, which will feature Mohan Babu in the role originally played by Raj Kiran. The film’s story revolves around the journey of self-exploration of a 64-year-old former stuntman to find true purpose of life. The film has opened to terrific response in Tamil Nadu and is expected to strike gold at the box-office.

