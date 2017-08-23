Temper: Jr NTR, Puri Jagannadh film now released as a book

Puri Jagannadh’s Temper is easily one of the best films in Jr NTR’s career. The film, often criticized for its loud and highly melodramatic presentation, was proof to Jr NTR’s calibre and versatility as a performer. Jr NTR played a foul-mouthed cop, who doesn’t go by the books, and is ruthless and conniving until one incident changes him from the inside. The film had story by Vakkantham Vamsi, who is currently directing Allu Arjun starrer Naa Peru Surya. The entire film, in a first-of-its kind attempt, has been turned into a book and is currently available for sale on Amazon.

The book features additional scenes and an alternate climax. Apparently, the book was planned to be released soon after the release of Temper. However, for reasons unknown its publishing was delayed and it finally came out now. According to Vamsi, the book dwells deep into the character of Jr NTR, who played Daya, and he had no sympathy for anybody.

A scene from Temper with Jr NTR and Kajal Aggarwal playing a romantic pair.

Puri and Jr NTR had planned to work on another project soon after Temper. However, due to the actor’s prior commitments, the project had to be postponed. Puri currently awaits the release of his film Paisa Vasool with Balakrishna. Meanwhile, the pre-production work on the film will kick-start the proceedings and once both of them are relieved off their current commitments, work will happen in full swing. It’s believed that Puri’s project with NTR will be a revenge thriller and it might be wrapped up by this year-end.

