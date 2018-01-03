Thaana Serntha Kootam certified U/A, could be Suriya’s shortest film ever

At 132 mins, Vignesh Shivan directed Thaana Serntha Kootam (TSK) could be the shortest film in Suriya’s long and illustrious career. The film, confirmed to hit the screens this Pongal, was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification with U/A certificate on Monday and it has confirmed its place in the Pongal race alongside Prabhudheva’s Gulebaghavali, Arvind Swami’s Bhaskar Oru Rascal and Vikram’s Sketch. Despite good competition, TSK has an upper hand given its overall positive buzz and the fact that it’s high on comedy, a genre that’s most suited for festive occasion.

Rumoured to be the remake of Akshay Kumar’s Special 26, TSK is a heist comedy featuring an ensemble cast of Karthik, Keerthy Suresh, Senthil and Baahubali fame Ramya Krishnan. Going by the first poster of the film, it can be assumed that audiences will get to see vintage Suriya in an avatar that’s very close to his real self. The makers have released four posters so far and all of them have been received very well, especially the second one being complimented for its creative touch. The second poster befits the title and does full justice to the film’s basic premise.

Suriya will be seen in two different looks in Thaana Serntha Kootam, in which he has tried his hands at comedy after a long time and this shift from regular action films might work in his favour. In a recent interview to a leading channel, Suriya said that this is his first film in a film that doesn’t preach any message to the audience and he’s glad about it. The film has been dubbed in Telugu as Gang, and will release simultaneously with the Tamil version. For the first time in his career, Suriya has dubbed in Telugu and this might work in the film’s favour. Produced by Studio Green, the film marks the first collaboration of Suriya and Vignesh Shivan. Keerthy Suresh, Ramya Krishnan and Senthil play pivotal roles in the film.

