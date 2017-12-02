Thaana Serntha Kootam: The Suriya starrer finally gets wrapped up

Actor Suriya’s upcoming Tamil release Thaana Serntha Kootam (TSK), which has been on the floors for many months, finally got wrapped up on Friday. Keerthy Suresh took to twitter to share the news. She wrote: “And that’s a wrap up for #ThaanaaSerndhaKoottam #TSK. Thank you @Suriya_offl sir @VigneshShivN bro @dineshkrishnanb bro @anirudhofficial @kegvraja sir @StudioGreen2 @meramyakrishnan maam. Pongalukku varrom (sic)” Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film is confirmed to hit the screens during Pongal 2018.

Rumoured to be the remake of Akshay Kumar’s Special 26, TSK is a heist comedy featuring an ensemble cast of Karthik, Keerthy Suresh, Senthil and Baahubali fame Ramya Krishnan. Going by the first poster of the film, it can be assumed that audiences will get to see vintage Suriya in an avatar that’s very close to his real self. The makers have released four posters so far and all of them have been received very well, especially the second one being complimented for its creative touch. The second poster befits the title and does full justice to the film’s basic premise.

Suriya will be seen in two different looks in Thaana Serntha Kootam, in which he has tried his hands at comedy after a long time and this shift from regular action films might work in his favour. The film has been dubbed in Telugu and is most likely to have a simultaneous release. Produced by Studio Green, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

