Thaanaa Serndha Koottam music review: A magical album from Vignesh Shivn, Anirudh Ravichander for Suriya film

Anirudh Ravichander and Vignesh Shivn’s second collaboration after Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has hit the right note with fans. The makers had released singles, Naana Thana, Sodakku and Peela Peela earlier and the three songs received a great response. The gem of the album though is Engae Endru Povathu sung by Anirudh and Shakthi Sree Gopalan.

This song begins with a beautiful melody in Anirudh’s voice, and from the tone of the song one would assume that this is a romantic number. But, it’s a pleasant surprise! The songs speaks about corruption and questions society about how one can erase this evil from our life.

Peela Peela has to come next because of the refreshing retro touch that Anirudh has achieved in this song. The lyrics go hand in hand, and that makes it a fun song to listen to.

Sodakku happens to be the song that went viral online with many doing covers of the song and uploading dance videos for the peppy number. This was the first single which released from the album and met the expectations of fans.

The one song I am on the fence about is the title song, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. The song doesn’t sound massy enough for an uprising, doesn’t sound simple enough to be an introduction song either. The visuals of this song have to be out of the world for me to get hooked to this track.

The Suriya starrer is slated for release on January 12 on the occasion of Pongal. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Ramya Krishnan, RJ Balaji and others. Bankrolled by Studio Green, this film marks the first collaboration of Suriya and Vignesh Shivn.

