Thaanaa Serndha Koottam teaser: This Suriya starrer promises to be a colourful entertainer

The teaser of Suriya starrer Thaanaa Serndha Koottam begins with the actor saying, “Thaguthiye Illadhavan la inge, Thaguthi irukkavan la enge enna aananunga theriyame apdiye kanaame poidrunga sir! (Those who are not talented are now on a pedestal, but those who are talented are nowhere to be seen).”

Suriya wants to bring about a change in the society and fight the system that indulges the rich and helps them get richer. In a job interview, he is asked, “Do you want to become a police officer then?” To this he says, “Illa sir. Police ella neraiya pathachunga sir (No. I have seen too much of them, a reference to his infamous Singam series).” He is set to take a “different track”.

It looks like he is at this interview to become a government official, specifically, Income Tax department. According to Suriya’s character, if we could unearth all the money that has been buried by the rich, we can strike at the root of the problem. Dialogues such as these are simple, yet nail the point that Vignesh Shivn is trying to make. Suriya’s support system comprises of Senthil, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyan.

Teaser of Suriya starrer Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

Keerthy Suresh plays the role of the love-interest in the film and Vignesh Shivn’s style of infusing humour at serious situations seems to be intact still. The teaser does make it harder for fans to wait till Pongal 2018 to see the action unfold on screen.

Just after 20 minutes of the teaser being released, comparisons are being drawn between TSK and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s Special 26. Having seen Special 26, we can surely say that the only common thread in both the film is a team of people raiding in the guise of Income Tax officers. While Akshay Kumar’s film is purely about his talent to manipulate any given situation to steal money, the Suriya starrer concentrates on a more Robin Hood’esque plot.

This is Vignesh Shivn’s third outing as a director after Poda Podii and Naanum Rowdy Thaan. After the success of the latter, there are high expectations pinned on this film. He has collaborated with composer Anirudh Ravichander again. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, the team wrapped up shooting in November.

