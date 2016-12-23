 Thala 57: Ajith takes time off his next film shoot for Christmas | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Thala 57: Ajith takes time off his next film shoot for Christmas

Ajith Kumar’s next is tentatively titled Thala 57.

Actor Ajith Kumar has wrapped up a major schedule of his tentatively titled upcoming Tamil actioner Thala 57 in Bulgaria and is en route to India to ring in Christmas with his wife and family.

“The team has successfully completed a month-long schedule in Bulgaria and is on their way back home. Ajith sir ensures he spends every Christmas with his wife and family,” said a source from the film’s unit.

Ajith’s wife Shalini is a Christian.

Being directed by Siva, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan. Vivek Oberoi is being introduced as the antagonist.

“Having completed nearly 80 percent of the film, the next schedule will take place in India post Sankranti festival next year. The film is slated to release on April 14 next year,” the source said.

This is the third time in a row Ajith and Siva have teamed up post Veeram and Vedalam.

