Thala 58: Ajith’s next film with director Siva titled Viswasam. Here are all the details

Ajith’s next film is to be produced by Sathya Jyothi films, and the makers have announced some important details regarding Thala’s next project. The movie will be directed by Siva, who has worked with Ajith in three movies - Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. The third film, which released in August, received mixed reviews from critics. Now, the director-actor duo are collaboration again, and it looks like they might following the same title formula, as this latest one is named Viswasam.

The other cast members have not been revealed so far. However, producer Sathya Jyothi Thyagarajan.also announced that this film will be slated to release for Diwali 2018. The shoot will commence in January 2018.

Right after the release of Vivegam, there was buzz in the industry that Siva will be directing Thala Ajith again. There were also speculations that this could be a sequel to their hit film, Veeram. This has, however, not been confirmed.

Glad and Proud to announce our next film with Mr.AjithKumar direction by @directorsiva titled is #Viswasam.

#Viswasam wil b a Deepavali 2018 release, the shooting of #Viswasam will commence from January 2018 @SureshChandraa @DoneChannel1 @viswasamthemov — Sathya Jyothi Films (@SathyaJyothi_) November 23, 2017

Ajith choosing to work with Siva did come as a surprise to many fans, who wanted their favourite star to work with young directors and churn out content-driven movies. Siva is known for his commercial entertainers. He did cash in on Ajith’s stardom by writing dialogues that would draw his fans to the theatre.

Anirudh Ravichander’s music has worked wonders with both Vedalam and Vivegam. However, there have been speculations that composer Yuvan Shankar Raja could be roped in for this project.

Follow @htshowbiz for more