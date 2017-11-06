Thala 58: Is Yuvan Shankar Raja the composer of this Ajith starrer?

We had already reported that Thala Ajith and director Siva, following their recent collaboration in Vivegam, are all set to reunite for the fourth time with upcoming project which has been tentatively titled Thala 58. While it has been confirmed from Ajith’s camp that the project is slated to go on the floors early next year, little does anyone known about the cast and crew. The team is yet to finalise the entire crew but it has been learnt that composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, who’s last outing with Ajith was Aarrambam, is all set to reunite with the star in this project.

Having worked with Anirudh Ravichander in his last outings – Vedalam and Vivegam – it will be director’s Siva’s first union with Yuvan. The Ajith-Yuvan combo has already sent fans into frenzy and they celebrated the news over the weekend on social media. Rumoured to be a full-length rural-based subject, Thala 58 could also be a sequel to Siva’s own Veeram, which was also remade in Telugu as Katamarayudu. However, this is yet to be officially confirmed. Apparently, Ajith wanted a rural script as he wants to cover the masses which he couldn’t via Vivegam, which tanked without a trace at the box-office.

To be produced by Aishwarya on a moderate budget, the film is being planned as a Diwali 2018 release. It will lock horns at the box-office with Vijay-Murugadoss film and Suriya’s next untitled outing with director Selvaraghavan.

