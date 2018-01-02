Thalapathy 62: Has A.R Rahman reunited with Vijay after Mersal?

We had already reported that Vijay and filmmaker A.R Murugadoss are set to join hands for the third time for a yet-untitled project. Fondly being called as Thalapathy 62 by Vijay’s fans, it has so far been confirmed that the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures, who are making a comeback to production after a hiatus. The genre of the project remains a mystery and it needs to be seen whether it will be another action entertainer along the lines of Murugadoss’s previous outing with Vijay. It is also rumoured that the film is being planned as Diwali 2018 release as Thuppakki and Kaththi, previous collaborations of Vijay-Murugadoss, released for the same festive occasion and turned out to be highly successful. According to industry grapevine, Keerthy Suresh is being considered for the role of leading lady.

On Monday, reports emerged that after the phenomenal success of Mersal, composer A.R Rahman has been signed for Thalapathy 62 and the project will mark his second collaboration with Murugadoss after the Hindi version of Ghajini. Even though an official announcement is yet to be made, sources from the camp have confirmed the reports. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised this month. The makers are also expected to make an official announcement regarding the project this week.

Following the debacle of Spyder, Murugadoss is under tremendous pressure to deliver a blockbuster with Thalapathy 62. The project is slated to go on the floors from later this month or from early February. The anticipation around this film is sky high, given the track record of Vijay and Murugadoss and they definitely have to deliver to prove the naysayers wrong.

