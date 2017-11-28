Thalapathy 62: National award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad on board

Basking in the success of Mersal, actor Vijay is gearing up for his next project with filmmaker AR Murugadoss. The project will mark their third time collaboration after two blockbusters Thuppakki and Kaththi. Slated to go on the floors from December, the film has already set very high expectations from audiences and critics alike.

Murugadoss is currently busy finalising the rest of the cast and crew. On Monday, it was learnt that well-known editor Sreekar Prasad, who had worked with Murugadoss on projects such as Thuppakki and Spyder, has been roped in and this will be his fifth collaboration with the filmmaker. Prasad is the second major addition to the crew after cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, who has worked on projects such as Kali and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Solo, was signed on last month.

Tentatively titled Thalapathy 62, the genre of the project remains a mystery and it needs to be seen whether it will be another action entertainer along the lines of Murugadoss’s previous outing with Vijay. It is also rumoured that the film is being planned as next year’s Diwali release as Thuppakki and Kaththi both released for the festive occasion and turned out to be highly successful.

With respect to the film’s leading lady, sources close to Murugadoss have hinted that he might go for a newcomer this time as he has worked with most of the leading heroines such as Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rakul Preet Singh.

Following the debacle of Spyder, Murugadoss is under tremendous pressure to deliver with Thalapathy 62. He is currently busy locking the final version of the script and is set to commence the principal shoot from January 2018.

It is also being rumoured that AR Rahman, after working with Vijay in Mersal, might be roped in again for this project. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

