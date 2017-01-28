The Ghazi Attack: Chiranjeevi, Suriya to lend their voice

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Suriya will lend their voice for the Telugu and Tamil versions of Rana Daggubati and Taapse Pannu starrer upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual war drama Ghazi.

“Chiranjeevi sir will lend his voice for the Telugu version of Ghazi, and Suriya for the Tamil version. Their voices will be used to narrate some crucial part of the story. Both of them are very excited to be part of the project,” said a source from the film’s unit.

Read more

Amitabh Bachchan has already lent his voice for the Hindi version which is titled The Ghazi Attack.

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the film is about the mysterious sinking of Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi off India’s eastern seaboard during the 1971 war.

The film is partially based on the book Blue Fish, penned by Sankalp himself.

While Rana will be seen as a naval officer, Taapsee will be playing a refugee.

The film also stars Nassar, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni and late Om Puri in one of his last appearances.

Produced by PVP Cinema, the film is gearing up for release on February 17.

Karan Johar and Anil Thadani will release the film in Hindi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more