The Ghazi Attack trailer: India’s ‘first war-at-sea’ film is here

The trailer of The Ghazi Attack, the Telugu/Hindi bilingual naval war film, was released on Wednesday. The nearly one-and-half minute trailer introduces all the major characters, played by Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Agnihotri, Om Puri, Nassar and Rahul Singh.

The plot is inspired by the sinking of Pakistani submarine, PNS Ghazi, ahead of the 1971 Indo-Pak war near the eastern coast of India by Indian Navy’s destroyer INS Rajput. It is partially based on debutant director Sankalp’s own book Blue Fish.

The trailer packs in the action one expects from a war film, setting the mood and premise of the film from the word ‘go’. Almost all the shots are tight close-ups of characters and action inside the sub.

Rahul Singh plays the antagonist in The Ghazi Attack. (YouTube Grab)

Touted to be ‘India’s first war-at-sea film’, The Ghazi Attack has major parts of the film shot indoors or under water. All the principle characters look lean and fit, in keeping with their roles. Gone is the bulky Rana (who plays Lt Commander Arjun Varma) from his Bhallaladeva avatar from Baahubali. Taapsee, who plays a Bangladeshi refugee, too looks suitably lean.

The film released February 17, 2017.

